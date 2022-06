Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, DHQ and Civil Line feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Katchery Road and Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also, T&N Pakistan Limited and new Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Bhowana, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, F-5, Pride (SCL), Khursheed Spinning, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning and Ideal (SEL) feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Saeed Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Munir Abad, Iqbal Town and Ali Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Dijkot City, new al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan Pur feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday, June 5, 2022.