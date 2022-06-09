UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 08:05 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the programme, power supply from Zahid Jee, Satiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana, al-Mehmood, Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, New Satiana, Wanihar Mill, al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammundri Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Satiana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

