UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Scarp-1 and Karas Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders originating from 132-KV FIEMC-II grid station will remain suspended from7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while TM-1 and Ghausia Road feeders emanating from 220-KV JaranwalaRoad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (July 30, 2022).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road July From Nishat Hyundai FESCO P

Recent Stories

Senegal to elect parliament in important test for ..

Senegal to elect parliament in important test for presidential vote

14 seconds ago
 Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

Biden, Xi hold talks on Taiwan, trade dispute

15 seconds ago
 Ambassador of Italy calls on Rana Sanaullah

Ambassador of Italy calls on Rana Sanaullah

18 seconds ago
 CM KP inaugurates new blocks, laboratories in KMU

CM KP inaugurates new blocks, laboratories in KMU

19 seconds ago
 President urges govts, civil society for rescue, r ..

President urges govts, civil society for rescue, relief of flood-hit people

3 minutes ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely across country: PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.