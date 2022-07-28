Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material, Scarp-1 and Karas Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders originating from 132-KV FIEMC-II grid station will remain suspended from7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while TM-1 and Ghausia Road feeders emanating from 220-KV JaranwalaRoad grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (July 30, 2022).