Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, issued by the company, power supply from Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani, Edan Valley and S-II feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (August 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M, AZ Apparel, Burj and Dhanola Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on August 16, 2022.

