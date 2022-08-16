Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sufi Di Kothi and Namdar feeders emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. while Al-Hafiz Cristo Plast, FIEDMC, Brighto ChinSun, Coca Cola, Karas Paint and Allama Iqbal feeders originating from 132-KV M-III Industrial City-1 grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday (August 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, Al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. whereas Kathoor feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 17.

Meanwhile, power supply from KTM-1 and Ghausia Road feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station and Ejaz Town feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (August 17, 2022).