Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Qudrat Abad, Punj Pulli Road, Ali Road, Qaim Sain, Model Town, Eid Gah Road, Munir Abad, Cres Tex-II and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station, new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, al-Habib, Kutchehry Road, Aslam Textile and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, People's Colony NO.

2 feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road and Bostan-e-Zahra feeders emanating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (BIS) grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sunday (August 28, 2022).