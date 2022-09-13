UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. while al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan and AM Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mill, Khiddarwala and Kanjwani feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhla Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL) and Faisal Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, HAR Textile and MSC Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

Related Topics

Load Shedding Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Agri Jaranwala Gulshan Bagh Abdur Rehman September Textile From Sitara Energy Limited Faisal Spinning Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

PDWP approves 7 uplift schemes of various sectors

PDWP approves 7 uplift schemes of various sectors

4 minutes ago
 Developed countries must compensate for irreparabl ..

Developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to ..

4 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender held during crackdown

Proclaimed offender held during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Flood-affectees to be resettled in their homes bef ..

Flood-affectees to be resettled in their homes before winter: Faisal Amin

4 minutes ago
 DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurio ..

DRAP launches countrywide crackdown against spurious, unregistered drugs

22 minutes ago
 Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage o ..

Petition filed in Supreme Court seeking stoppage of defamation of state institut ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.