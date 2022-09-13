Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics and Five Star feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. while al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mill, Shehbaz Garments, Bibi Jan and AM Tex feeders emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mill, Khiddarwala and Kanjwani feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhla Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Habib Haseeb (SEL), Johal (SEL) and Faisal Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, new Jinnah Colony and Gulshan Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Arshad Corporation, Abdur Rehman Megna, HAR Textile and MSC Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road and Chawla feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).