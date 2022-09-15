Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Anayat Ali Shah, Bukharian, Bhowana and Jamia Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Qararwala, Akbar and Nazir Sheheed feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday (September 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from KTM, Arshad Corporation, Moeen Jubilee, Image Textile and MJ Gohar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103/R-B grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on September 16, 2022.