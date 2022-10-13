UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from New Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Islampura, Bucheki Road, Alipur Bungalow, Al-Habib, Kutchehry Road, Aslam Textile and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders, originating from 132-kV Jaranwala grid station, Enayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Minara, Aminpur Road and Bhowana feeders linked with 132-kV Bhowana grid station would remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Pakka Anna, Nia Lahore-II, Saeed Abad-II, HAR Textile Mills, Shahpur, Saeed Abad-I, Nia Lahore-I, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders attached with 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station would observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 12:30 noon on Saturday, Oct 15.

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders connected with 132-kV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders linked with 132-kV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-kV Chak Jhumra grid station would also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct 15, 2022.

