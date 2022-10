Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from City Tandlianwala and Chipboard feeders linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while new Nishat Hyundai feeder attached with 132-KV FIEDMC No.2 M-3 Industrial City grid station, Umar Garden feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Raza Town-1/Chak No.204, Hamdard-1, Faisal/Sheikhupura Road and Paradise feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (October 27).

Similarly, electricity supply from Khalid feeder linked with 132-KV Mureed Wala grid station, City, Mongi Road, Dawakhari and Jhang Road feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gojra Mor feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Bilal, Dost Street, Imam Bargah Road and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Sohal feeder linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Qadir Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Faisal, Sadar Bazaar, City and new Rehmat Town feeders connected with 132-KV University grid station, Gulshan-e-Hayat and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Khurdpur feeder linked with 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Ideal Chowk feeder attached with 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Ahmad Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Babar Chowk and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Maan Pur feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri grid station, Farooq, Naradada and Jalal Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Lasoori and Bungalow feeders attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Tandlianwala City and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ravi feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, 7-JB and Noor Pur feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Raja Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Manzoor Park feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Gugera feeder attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri and Maddoana feeders connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Pakka Dalla and Zeeshan Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 and Pride (SEL) feeders linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Hindoana and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Taja Beerwala feeder connected with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Jabbana feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeders linked with 132-KV Barana grid station, College Road feeder attached with Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon whereas new Khannuana and T&N Pakistan Limited feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Jhang Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 27.

Meanwhile, power supply from People's Colony No.2 feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khawaja Garden, Hilal Road, Bostan-e-Zahra, Data Street, LCM, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony and Sharif Pura feeders attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City GIS grid station, Garden Colony, Awan Wala, Gulbehar Colony, Babar Chowk, Satiana Road, Fateh Textile, Kareem Garden, Hariyanwala, Zamzam, Makkah City and al-Raheem Valley feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Saeed Abad, new Jinnah Colony, Rasool Pura, Sadar Bazaar, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Munir Abad, Iqbal Town and Ali Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Hussain Pur Bungalow, Thikriwala (Mamonkanjan), Kotla, Mureedwala, Torianwala and Darya Bal feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Kamal Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics, Arshad Corporation, Image Textile, Abdur Rehman Megna, Jubilee Mueen Mills, HAR Textile, Five Star, MSC Textile, Kamran, Noor Fatima and Ittehad feeders attached with 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (October 27, 2022).