Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Matco Foods feeder originating from 132-KV Allama Iqbal grid station, Anayat Ali Shah and Jame Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while FIEDMC, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders attached with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax and Hyundai Nishat feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station and Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (October 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Garh feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Faisalabad Road, new Dana Abad and Buchiana feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, City, Usman Abad and Dawar feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bhowana feeder attached with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sangra feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Muzaffar Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Aminpur City feeder connected with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, al-Bahadur feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Kallar Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Shalimar and Kathoor feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Aslam Shaheed and Din Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and al-Barkat feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on October 29, 2022.