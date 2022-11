Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Quran academy Road and Raza Town-1/Chak No.204 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Depot Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, SOS Village feeder attached with 132-KV Old Nishatabad grid station, Scarp Colony feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Sultan Nagar, Zeeshan Textile and Pakka Dalla feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Saboana feeder linked with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Hindoana and Dawar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bilal, Rehmania Town and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Marzi Pura feeder linked with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Farooq, Naradada and Jalal Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, al-Bahadur feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station and Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon.

Also, Anayat Ali Shah and Jame Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, DHQ Chiniot, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Iqbal Rice Mills, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah and Jhok Millian feeders attached with 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022.