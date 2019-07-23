Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program
Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:28 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) had issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines
According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shalimar feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 am to 10:30 am while Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 am to 11:30 am on Wednesday (July 24).
Similarly, electricity supply from Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm whereas Fakhar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon on July 24.
Meanwhile, power supply from Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday (July 24).