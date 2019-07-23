Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) had issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) had issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Shalimar feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 am to 10:30 am while Mongi Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 5:30 am to 11:30 am on Wednesday (July 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm whereas Fakhar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon on July 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday (July 24).