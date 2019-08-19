UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:42 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

