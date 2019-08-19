Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.