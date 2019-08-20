UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Katchery Road, islam Pura and Ali Pur Bungalow feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Creace Tax, Model Town, Eidgah Road, Punj Puli Road, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street, General Hospital, Ali Road, Faisal, Qaim Sain, new Civil Line, Taj Colony, Khiyaban Garden, Islam Nagar, CTM-II and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station would remain suspended from 7:00 a.

m. to 11:00 a.m. while Sabzi Mandi feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Parokianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station would observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (August 21).

Similarly, electricity supply from Chenab Steel, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fareed and Garh feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Faisal, Cardiology, new Jinnah Colony and Sahil feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station would observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on August 21.

