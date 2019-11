Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Murtaza, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, al-Rehman Paper Mills and Faisalabad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, al-Masoom feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Khaliq and Malik Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Imam Bargah Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Eidgah Road, Gulshan Colony, new Rehmat Town, Raja Chowk, Taj Colony and Ismaeel Road feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Sant Singh Road and Amin Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Madina Town and Model Town feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Dijkot Road and Salooni Jhal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Soondh feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Tayyabah Town feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Zia Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Jaranwala Road feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Mansooran feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Rasool Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sajjad State and City Housing feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Jhang Road, Pensara Road, Kathoor, City, Saeed Abad-1, Dawakhari and Hamza board feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Faisalabad Road and Jhang Road feeders from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Barnala, FSM, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road, Darul Ehsan, Sadaqat Kamal, Sultan Nagar, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwalay, Sadaqat Textile, ZTM and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Gogera, al-Habib, Arkana, Buchiana, Katchery Road and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Chaudhary Wala and Wapda City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Lalian City, Sangra, Ahmad Nagar and Riaz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Madina Abad, Raza Abad, Amin Pur, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Gulberg, Kamal Abad, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park and Kausar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Khay feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Khiddarwala and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (November 28, 2019).