Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO ) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Railway Road, Jhang Road, Pensara Road, Kathoor, Dawakhari, Hamza board, City, Shah Suwariya, Mochiwala Road, Ashraf Colony, Scarp and Gohar International feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Muhammadi Chowk and Zulfiqar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Model City feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Amin Town feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town, Malik Pur Road and Jhumra Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Sultani Alasto, Makkoana, Akbar and Lal Kothi feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sangra and Lalian (City) feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sindhu, Rehman Abad, Parokianwala, Shehbaz Pur, Khurdpur, Masha Allah, Elyas and Lyallpur Oil Refinery feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Farooq and Garh feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Tuesday (December 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rajoa, Chenab Nagar, Jhok Mallian, Jhang Road, Aasian, Faisalabad Road, Lahore Road, Dawar, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tube Well WASA, Muazzam Shah, Beeranwala, Ahmad Straw Board, Iqbal Rice Mill, WASA Express, Jhumra Road, Shah Burhan, City, Jani Shah, Usman Abad, Hindoana and Abdullah Fiber feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will also remain suspended from 10am to 2pm on Dec 31, 2019.