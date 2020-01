Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Qudrat Abad, Punj Pulli Road, Ali Road, Qaim Sain, Model Town, Eidgah Road, Muneer Abad, Kares Tex-II and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station, People's Colony No.2, Khizra, Khiyaban Colony, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while Scarp and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-kV Gojra grid station, islam Pura and Kausar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Nawaz Town, Dry Port, Noor Pur and Mughal Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sant Singh Road, Mansoorabad and Susan Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Meeranwala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Forest Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Fertilizer feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Barala feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ravi and Maddoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Taja Beerwala and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lalian City and Noor Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station and new Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Crescent board, Millat Road, Millat Town and Sandal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on January 14, 2020.