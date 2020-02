Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-III feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. while Saeed Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Best Export and Mobilink feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zia Town, Bibilink, Saeed Colony, Madani, Lyallpur Galleria, Raza Town-1/ Chak No.204 and Hamdard-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Similarly, electricity supply from Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Amin Pur, Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. whereas Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sargodha Spinning and Sandal feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Gogera feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Beeranwala, Lahore Road, Asiyan, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Maliya and Jani Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Jame Abad and Anayat Ali Shah feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Circular Road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Agri University and Sahil feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Manzoor Park, Shadman and Nishat Mill-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Pathan Kot, new Chenab Nagar and new Riaz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Wallah feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on February 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from NIAB-1, Kamal Abad, Afghan Abad, Gulberg, Tahir Pura, PAF, Kausar Abad, Gulfishan, Elyas Park, Judge Wala, al-Rehman, Dhandra, Gardana and Muhammad Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile and Murree feeders emanating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Motorway City, Base Line Industrial, 7-JB, Ramdewali, Millat Town, Usman Town, Shafi Dyeing, Sitara, Sandal, Nawaz Town, Ali Town, Dry Port, Crescent Textile Mill, FDA, Noor Pur, University Town, Muslim Town, Super Mughal Pura, Crescent Board, Kalash, Jaguar, DTM, Azhar Corporation, Millat Road and Rasool Pur feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.