Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders of 132-KV Millat Town grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m.

to 12:00 noon while Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (February 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC-1, Garments City, Tricon, Chawla, Sumaira, Bahmaniwala, Sadaqat Textile Mill and Gohar Textile Mill feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will also remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on February 25, 2020.