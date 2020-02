Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nia Lahore-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while VAC-I, Garments City, Tricon, Chawla, Sumaira, Bahmani Wala, Global, Sadaqat Textile Mill and Gohar Textile Mill feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (February 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Scarp-I feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bhowana feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, new Riaz Abad and new Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Civil Line feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Islamia Par and Rasool Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Millat Road and Sargodha Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rehmania Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Gulfishan feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sangra and Kanwanwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas Chaudahry Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Forest Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Bismillah Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on February 26.