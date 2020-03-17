Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Risyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while Pindi, Jhamra, Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town and Best Chipboard feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday (March 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mansoorabad, Hajvairi Park, Depot Bazaar, FESCO Colony, Gulistan, Raja Road, Madani, Manzoor Park and Rasool Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Zamzam, Harianwala, Awanwala, Makkah City, Kareem Garden, Garden Colony, Sitiana Road, Babar Chowk, Fateh Textile, Gulbehar Colony, Nethary Road, T&N Pakistan and new Khannuana feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. whereas Canal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. onMarch 18.