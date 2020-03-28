Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from DHQ, Shadman, Nishat Mill-1, FESCO Colony, Civil Lines, Tariq Abad, Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Islamia Park and Cardiology-1 feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (March 29, 2020).