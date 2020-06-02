Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme for June 4

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 )

According to the programme, power supply from College Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Bilal feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8a.m. to 11a.m. while Bala Raja and Barana feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 9a.m. to 3p.m. on Thursday (June 4).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Fareed, Malik Abad, Bhola Pir and Paradise Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Kashmir Road and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8a.m. to 2p.m. whereas FAG Taxtile, new Sabzi Mandi, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics and Loona feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:30a.

m. to 3:30p.m. on June 4.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hasan Spinning-1, Jaranwala Road, Chawla and ZA Corporation feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station and Five Star feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 8a.m. to 1p.m. while Gulshan Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 10a.m. to 2p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Kamal, Brighto Chemical Limited and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 2p.m. whereas Wapda City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe loadshedding from 7a.m. to 1p.m. on June 4, 2020.