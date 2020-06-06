Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Saturday, all feeders emanating fromScarp Colony, Jaranwala City, Chak No.

103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan and Interloop grid stationswill observe 100 megawatt load shedding from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday (June 07).