Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.
According to the programme, all feeders emanating from 132-kV Scarp Colony, Jaranwala City, Chak No 103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan and Interloop grid stations will observe 100-megawatt load-shedding from 6a.m. to 7p.m. on June 9, 2020.