Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, all feeders emanating from 132-kV Scarp Colony, Jaranwala City, Chak No 103-RB, Lundianwala, Rafhan and Interloop grid stations will observe 100-megawatt load-shedding from 6a.m. to 7p.m. on June 9, 2020.