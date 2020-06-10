Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Thathi Bala Raja and Barana feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (June 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Afghan Abad, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas al-Fareed, Malik Abad, Bhola Pir and Paradise Garden feeders originating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11.

Meanwhile, FAG Textile, new Sabzi Mandi, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Loona and al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Kamal, Brighto Chemical Limited and Karas Paint feeders originating from132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (June 11, 2020).