UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while Thathi Bala Raja and Barana feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (June 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Afghan Abad, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas al-Fareed, Malik Abad, Bhola Pir and Paradise Garden feeders originating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11.

Meanwhile, FAG Textile, new Sabzi Mandi, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Loona and al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Kamal, Brighto Chemical Limited and Karas Paint feeders originating from132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday (June 11, 2020).

Related Topics

Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang June 2020 Textile From FESCO

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.