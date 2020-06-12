UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:54 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Friday, power supply from SS Road, Hajvairi Park, Yasrab, FESCO, Civil Line, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi and Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ahmad Enterprises and Ariyan Industry feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. whereas Lathianwala, Saboana, Jaranwala Road, Arzo Mill, HSM, Fakhar Abad, MK Sons, Chawla, Wapda City, Bismillah/Megna, ZA Corporation, Chaudhary Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export, Forest Park, Firdous, HSM-II, Lahore Road, Rafiq Spinning Mill, UET, Nimra, Gohar, Ahmad Jamal and Khurarianwala City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 13.

Meanwhile, all feeders emanating from 132-KV MS-1 Treat grid station will also remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

on Saturday (June 13).

