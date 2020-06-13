Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from Jundanwala feeder emanating from 132-kV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 3 p.m., while all feeders originating from 132-kV MS First Treat grid station would observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (June 14, 2020).