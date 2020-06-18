Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Chawla, Saboana, Nimra and Ahmad Jamal feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Sultani, Alasto and Gulab feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, new Langrana feeder emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Jhal Khannuana, Gate Chowk and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, People's Colony No.

2, Fowara Chowk and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Shaheen and Kot Fazil feeders emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, KTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen Jubilee and Image Textile feeders originating 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (June 19, 2020).