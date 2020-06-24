UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday, due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday, due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from SOS Village, Ashraf Abad, Chenab Engineering, Bagaywala, Gatti, Umar Garden and Misaqul Mall feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad new grid station, Gojra Road (Naradada) and Rasiyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

on Thursday (June 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Kamal, Brighto Chemical Limited and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Lalian city feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3 and Mansooran feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Mangoana, Channan Pura and Sillanwali feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will shut down from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 25, 2020.

