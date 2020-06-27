Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Mangoana, Channan Pura and Sillanwali feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday (June 28) while al-Barkat, new Dijkot and Gojra Road feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (June 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning and Bahmani Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Mangoana, Channan Pura and Sillanwali feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Tricon emanating from 132-KV Value Additional City grid station, Chawla feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Susan Road, Pepsi, Rafhan, Saeed Colony, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, Amin Town and Farooq Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Marafco, new Madina Town, Koh-e-Noor City, Mobilink, Best Export, Model City and National Silk Mills feeders originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 29, 2020.