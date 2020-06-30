Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued here on Tuesday by the company, power supply from Ali Road feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, People's Colony No.

2, Kareem Town and Fowara Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 01, 2020).