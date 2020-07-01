Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Scarp-2 and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Amin Pur City, Gatti and new Langrana feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station and Ejaz Town feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m.

While Grace Tex, Taj Colony, Ismaeel Road, Eidgah Road and islam Nagar feeders originating 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday (July 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Moreover, all feeders originating from 132-KV Shahpur, Bhera Industrial, Johar Abad and Luddaywala grid stations will observe 140 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 02, 2020.