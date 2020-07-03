UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:51 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

According to the program issued by the company on Friday, power supply from Sadhar feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala and new Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 04, 2020).

