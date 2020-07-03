Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company on Friday, power supply from Sadhar feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala and new Sabzi Mandi feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 04, 2020).