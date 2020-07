Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Thursday, power supply from Ahmad Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Chenab Steel, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Grand Atrium feeder emanating from 132-KV Steam Power station, Amin Town feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Model City feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Walayat Shah, new Awan Abad, Shalimar and new Nishtar Abad feeders originating from 132-KV 126-SB grid station, Gulfishan feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Sultani Alasto, Gulab, Borstal Jail, S-II, Kararwala and Jaranwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 1:30 p.m. while Shadi Pura, D-Type Colony, Sohail Abad, al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday (July 10, 2020).