Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estae-2, Industrial Estate-3, Mansooran and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Islamia Park feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, FIEDMC, Multan Chemical, PABC, Kamal, Brighto Chemical Limited and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sadaqat, Gohar Textile Mills, Tricon, Global and Chawla Enterprises feeders originating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Ashraf Abad and Misaqul Maal feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Liaqat Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and Sohal feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Super, Millat Road, Rasool Pur, Muslim Town, Jaguar, Crescent board, DTM, Mughal Pura, University Town, Noor Pur, Kalash, Azhar Corporation, FDA City and Shafi Dying feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (July 15).

Similarly, electricity supply from Aslam Shaheed, Bangla, Mamonkanjan, Soondh, Mureedwala, Kotla, Rajana, Torianwala, Darya Bal, Lasoori, Noor Mehal, Khalid, Din Pur and islam Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala rid station, Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mill, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallar Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Ghausia, Mamonkanjan, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bangla and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain suspended from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on July 15 (Wednesday).