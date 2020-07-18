UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:29 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Colony, Government General Hospital, Pepsi, Nisar Colony, Samanabad, Nawabanwala and Mujahid Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sadhar feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Malik Abad and new Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station and Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remainsuspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (July 21).

