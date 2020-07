Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, Chawla Enterprises feeder emanating from132-KV Value Additional City grid station, Ahmad Jamal, Saboana and Nimra feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, new Langrana feeder originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Channan Pura, Barana and Thathi Bala Raja feeders emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Sadhar feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road, Malik Abad and new Sabzi Mandi feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 25, 2020).