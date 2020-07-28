UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues Shutdown Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona and FAG feeders from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon whileBarana and Thathi Bala Raja feeders from 132-KV Barana gridstation will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 29, 2020).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company July 2020 From FESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

24 minutes ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

29 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

41 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.