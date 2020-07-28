Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona and FAG feeders from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 12 noon whileBarana and Thathi Bala Raja feeders from 132-KV Barana gridstation will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 29, 2020).