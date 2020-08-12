Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown schedule

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from new Langrana, Aminpur City and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, Ashraf Abad, Misaqul Maal and Chenab Steal feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Mughal Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. while Gulbehar Colony, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road, Awan Wala, Kareem Garden, Zamzam and Raheem Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon on Thursday (August 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from MCL, GHFM, ZR Green, PABC, Kamal Mill, King Kong and Malik MIJ feeders emanating from 132-KV M-III grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Muzaffar Shaheed, new Sabzi Mandi, Loona, FAG and Thikriwala feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 13, 2020.

