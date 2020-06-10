UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Issues SOPs For Its Employees Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:37 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues SOPs for its employees against COVID-19

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued SOPs for its employees against coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued SOPs for its employees against coronavirus pandemic.

On direction of FESCO Chief, Director General H&R Admin Bahr-e-Karam had issued letter to all heads of divisions and subdivisions across the region and directed them to ensure use of facemasks by all employees during duty hours in the offices as well as in the field.

Spokesman of FESCO said that employees were also directed to use sanitizers or wash their hands repeatedly and avoid shaking hands.

The employees suffered in cough and flue type diseases were directed not to come office, and if any employee feels coronavirus symptoms, he should immediately be tested from authorized laboratory. He should also avoid to come to office until his corona report was declared negative.

Director General H&R also directed all FESCO employees not to conceal their coronavirus so that other colleagues could be saved from this disease.

The DG also directed heads of all divisions and subdivisions to ensure availability of sanitizers at all entry points of FESCO offices whereas masks and disposable gloves should also be provided to those employees who were working in the field.

Similarly, all type of social activities were strictly prohibited in FESCO offices rather antivirus spray should be sprinkled in all FESCO offices and corridors.

All employees were once against directed that no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard at all, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company All From FESCO Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.