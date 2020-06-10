Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues SOPs for its employees against COVID-19

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued SOPs for its employees against coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued SOPs for its employees against coronavirus pandemic.

On direction of FESCO Chief, Director General H&R Admin Bahr-e-Karam had issued letter to all heads of divisions and subdivisions across the region and directed them to ensure use of facemasks by all employees during duty hours in the offices as well as in the field.

Spokesman of FESCO said that employees were also directed to use sanitizers or wash their hands repeatedly and avoid shaking hands.

The employees suffered in cough and flue type diseases were directed not to come office, and if any employee feels coronavirus symptoms, he should immediately be tested from authorized laboratory. He should also avoid to come to office until his corona report was declared negative.

Director General H&R also directed all FESCO employees not to conceal their coronavirus so that other colleagues could be saved from this disease.

The DG also directed heads of all divisions and subdivisions to ensure availability of sanitizers at all entry points of FESCO offices whereas masks and disposable gloves should also be provided to those employees who were working in the field.

Similarly, all type of social activities were strictly prohibited in FESCO offices rather antivirus spray should be sprinkled in all FESCO offices and corridors.

All employees were once against directed that no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard at all, spokesman added.