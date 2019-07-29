UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Making Efforts To Resolve Employees' Problems: CEO

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:24 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is making sincere efforts to resolve the problems of its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is making sincere efforts to resolve the problems of its employees.

This was stated by Mujahid islam Billah Chief Executive Officer FESCO while addressing a Joint Works Council (JWC) meeting at FESCO Headquarters here on Monday.

He said that FESCO employees should also work with a national commitment to achieve the set goals for the progress and prosperity of this company.

He directed the FESCO employees to adopt safety culture while working on live lines.

He expressed concern over ever increasing incidents of electrocution among the FESCO employees and said, "We should make elaborate efforts to control these incidents." He said that FESCO line staff should use T&P to discourage the incidents of fatal and non fatal incidents.

Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of Hydro Electric Labor Union also addressed the meeting and said that union would extend maximum cooperation towards FESCO administration in providing much needed relief to the consumers.

He said that FESCO employees were like one body and they must work with complete unity and harmonies to achieve the ultimate goals for a prosper Pakistan.

The Chief Executive issued on the spot orders for the redressal of grievances of workers.

Director General (HR&Admn) Bahri Karam, Chief Financial Officer Nazir Ahmed, Additional DG Admin Nasar Hayat Maken, Additional DG (L&L) Dolat Ali Harral, other officers, Regional Chairman Hydro union Sarfraz Hundal, Regional General Secretary Muhammad Khan Niazi and other office bearers of the union were also present during the meeting.

