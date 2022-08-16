UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Promotes 11 Officers In Scale-19

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 08:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 11 officers in scale-19 as additional directors after approval of board of Directors (BoDs) of the company.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that a notification was also issued for the promotion of 11 officers who were earlier working in scale-18 in FESCO.

Among these officers include Senior Engineer/Staff Officer to Chief Executive Officer FESCO Abid Rasheed, X-en Operation Second Division FESCO Jhang Mudassar Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Operation Kaleem Ullah, X-en Operation FESCO Kamalia Division Muhammad Afzal, X-en Transformer Workshop Muhammad Kashif Kaleem, Deputy Director (S&D) Inaam Ullah, Deputy Director (Training) Muhammad Amjad, X-en Operation Second Division FESCO Sargodha Maroof Ahmad Butt, Deputy Director (Development) Ghulam Mustafa Dahar, Deputy Director (Technical Services) Muhammad Faisal Niaz and Deputy Director (S&I) Sajid Nadeem, he added.

