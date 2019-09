Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 32 officers to next scales

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 32 officers to next grades under time scale upgradation here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 32 officers to next grades under time scale upgradation here Thursday.

According to notification, 32 officers have been promoted from scale 17 to 18 and one officer has been promoted from scale 18 to 19.

The notification of promotions of the officers has been issued after recommendations of Fesco selection board and approval of board of directors.

Deputy Director Commercial Sargodha circle Fayyaz Ahmed has been promoted from Scale 18 to 19.

The officer promoted from scale 17 to 18 included�Nasir Abbas Sial SDO, Abid Bashir DSO, Muhammad Awais Rasheed SDO, Ali Waqar Warraich SDO, Muhammad Suhail Kamran Assistant Engineer, Nasir Iqbal Khan SDO, Sajid Pervez Akhtar SDO, Shahzad Meman SDO, Nasir Ali Khan assistant director, Ali Imran SDO, Muhammad Imran Aslam SDO, Khawar Abbas SDO, Muhammad Inam ul Haq SDO, Arsalan Iqbal SDO, Ghulam Murtaza SDO, Mudassar Habib Assistant Director, tariq Hanif Qadri SDO, Muhammad Faheem Akhtar SDO, Sanaullah Somroo SDO, Ahmed Nawaz revenue Officer, Shaheena Tabassam Assistant Director, Muhammad Iftikhar Khan Assistant Director, Zafar Maqbool Assistant Director, Fazal Elahi Rana Assistant Director Accounts, Rukhsar Hassan Assistant Director Accounts, Sajjad Mahmood SDO, Imtiaz Ahmed SDO, Habib ul Rehman Assistant Director, Zahid Latif Assistant Director, Muhammad Saeed SDO, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood revenue Officer and Fayyaz Ahmed Revenue Officer.