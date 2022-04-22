UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Promotes 51 ASSAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 51 ASSAs

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 51 Assistant Sub Station Attendants (ASSAs) as Sub Station Attendants (SSAs) in scale-9

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 51 Assistant Sub Station Attendants (ASSAs) as Sub Station Attendants (SSAs) in scale-9.

According to FESCO spokesman, Superintending Engineer Grid Station Operations (GSO) Department Muhammad Waqas Baig also issued notification for promotion of 51 ASSAs as SSAs.

The promotees were directed to report SS&T (Sub Station & Transmission) No.1, 2, Sargodha and Mianwali divisions of GSO for their future posting, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Sargodha Mianwali FESCO

Recent Stories

IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfo ..

IMF Says Russia's Small Sovereign Debt Gives Comfort in Terms of Financial Stabi ..

21 seconds ago
 Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With ..

Cnada's Freeland Says Had 'Good Conversation' With Shmyhal on Reopening Embassy ..

22 seconds ago
 Russia's Medinsky Says Spoke With Ukraine's Arakha ..

Russia's Medinsky Says Spoke With Ukraine's Arakhamia Several Times on Friday

27 seconds ago
 Turkish Special Forces Land in Northern Iraq as Pa ..

Turkish Special Forces Land in Northern Iraq as Part of Military Operation - Mil ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Says Lacks Information to Confirm 'Genocide' in ..

UN Says Lacks Information to Confirm 'Genocide' in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Three held with narcotics

Three held with narcotics

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.