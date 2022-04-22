Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 51 ASSAs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 51 Assistant Sub Station Attendants (ASSAs) as Sub Station Attendants (SSAs) in scale-9.

According to FESCO spokesman, Superintending Engineer Grid Station Operations (GSO) Department Muhammad Waqas Baig also issued notification for promotion of 51 ASSAs as SSAs.

The promotees were directed to report SS&T (Sub Station & Transmission) No.1, 2, Sargodha and Mianwali divisions of GSO for their future posting, he added.