Faisalabad Electric Supply Company recovers Rs 14.062m from chronic defaulters in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recover Rs 14.062 million from chronic defaulters in its first circle here, during August 2020.

A FESCO spokesman said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer FESCO Shafiqul Hasan had issued special directions for recovery of company dues by taking strict action against the defaulters without any discrimination.

Therefore, the recovery teams succeeded in recovering Rs14.062 million from defaulters in six divisions of first circle including Civil Lines, Abdullahpur, Jaranwala, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot and Lalian during August 2020.

He said that Rs 1.417 million were recovered from Civil Lines division, Rs 3.815 million from Abdullahpur division, Rs1.128 million from Jaranwala division, Rs 0.432 million from Chak Jhumra division, Rs 1.17 million from Chiniot division and Rs 6.1 million from Lalian division.