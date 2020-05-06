Faisalabad Electric Supply Company redresses 27,735 complaints

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 27735 complaints received through Prime Minister (PM) Performance Delivery Unit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 27735 complaints received through Prime Minister (PM) Performance Delivery Unit.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO received a total of 27,863 electricity-related complaints through PM Performance Delivery Unit and out of them, 27,735 complaints were redressed while remaining 128 would also be addressed within next few days.

He said that PM Unit has fixed time line of 21 days for redress of complaints.

However, FESCO response time for complaint redressal is 4 to 5 days.