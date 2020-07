Faisalabad Electric Supply Company reshuffles 15 officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) trasferred and posted its 15 officers in the district.

FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Superintending Engineer (SE) First Circle Khalid Nazir has been appointed as SE (Standard & Design) Office of Chief Engineer (Technical Services) while Xen SS&T Division Sargodha Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal was appointed as Xen Construction Division FESCO Sargodha.

Similarly, Xen Construction Division FESCO Sargodha Ali Nawaz Khan was appointed as Technical Officer Mianwali Circle, Xen 3rd Division FESCO Sargodha Aftab Ali as Xen Operation FESCO Division Bhakkar, Xen Operation FESCO Division Bhakkar Asghar Hussain Qazlibash as Xen Operation FESCO Darya Khan Division, Xen Operation FESCO Darya Khan Division Ismatullah as Xen Operation FESCO Mianwali Division, Xen Operation First Division Sargodha Babar Riaz as Xen Operation FESCO Johar Abad Division, Xen Operation FESCO Lalian Division Ghulam Nabi as Deputy Director (Operation) Office of Chief Engineer (Operation) FESCO Headquarters, Deputy Director (Operation) Office of Chief Engineer (Operation) FESCO Headquarter Muhammad Amjad as Xen Operation FESCO Abdullah Pur Division Faisalabad, Xen/Senior Engineer FESCO Headquarter Mudassar Ahmad as Xen Operation FESCO Third Division Sargodha, Xen Construction Division FESCO Faisalabad Muhammad Saleem Shah as Xen SS&T Division FESCO Sargodha, Deputy Director (TRW) FESCO Faisalabad Muhammad Rashid as Deputy Director (Material) P&PT&G Office of Additional Director (Material Management) FESCO Faisalabad, Deputy Director (Material) P&PT&G Office of Additional Director (Material Management FESCO Faisalabad Sye3d Ahmad Ali Shah as Deputy Director (TRW) FESCO Faisalabad, Xen/Senior Engineer FESCO Headquarter Muhammad Nauman Farzand ass Xen Construction Division FESCO Faisalabad while Xen/Senior Engineer FESCO Headquarter Muhammad Waqas as Deputy Director (Planning & Scheduling) Office of Chief Engineer (Development) FESCO Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Xen/Deputy Director (Material Management) Regional Store FESCO Sargodha Shehbaz Mehmood was assigned additional charge of the office of Xen Operation FESCO First Division Sargodha, he added.