Faisalabad Electric Supply Company resolves 24600 complaints under PMDU

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) striving hard to resolve consumers' complaints on priority basis received from Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

In this connection, FESCO has resolve 24600 complaints out of total 24764 complaints.

The remaining 164 complaints were received in last four days which would be resolved during next few days, said FESCO spokesperson here on Monday.

FESCO had been received different complaints from consumers relating to correction of bills, installation of new connection, shifting of meters, supply of power, shifting of electric poles and transformer, staff corruption and transfer/posting of employees.